Coastliner announces return of direct bus route to Scarborough for summer

The new Coastliner Express X43 starts from Sunday July 9 until Satuday September 2, and will run every day from York to Scarborough for the summer holiday season.

It comes during Coastliner’s successful £2-a-trip ‘Price Drop’ fare cap.

The Government-supported £2 fare cap means customers travelling from Leeds to either Scarborough or Whitby can save 87 percent off the normal price of a one-way trip – leading to record-breaking numbers choosing Coastliner for a day or stay at the seaside.

Coastliner has announced the return of the direct bus route to Scarborough for summer.

Coastliner Operations Manager Kel Pizzuti said: “The £2 ‘Price Drop’ fare cap means we are seeing more customers travelling with us than ever before, and with this amazing bargain offer in place until the end of October, we’re delighted to be able to make improvements which will make such a positive difference this summer.

“Increasing congestion through York and on the busy A64 can make Coastliner a very challenging route to run on time, so we’re making some changes to times from most stops to ensure our timetable is as robust as possible."

Journeys on the Coastliner Express will depart from Leeds City Bus Station at 8.50am, calling only at Seacroft Green before running directly along the A64. The express will pick up at all normal Coastliner stops in York and Malton, running fast along the A64 and will arrive in Scarborough at 11.25am – with an early evening departure from Scarborough following the same fast route.

Passengerswho previously travelled on the X43 to Whitby will now have to change at Malton for onward travel.

Meanwhile, some journeys on Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route, Coastliner 840 over the Moors to Whitby, will no longer serve Kirby Misperton for Flamingo Land to boost punctuality and cut journey times across the wider route. Other Coastliner journeys between Leeds, York, Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale will continue to run via Kirby Misperton.

A second bus will also run throughout the summer on the last departure of the day from Whitby as far as Malton, to provide extra capacity and carry customers more comfortably.