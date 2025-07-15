Coastliner to boost buses from Leeds and York to Scarborough and Whitby

Coastliner 843 at Scarborough Railway Station

Coastliner, the bus network which links Leeds and York with the North Yorkshire Coast, is to add extra journeys delivering more seats, more often this summer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In anticipation of more people choosing its buses to leave the big city and reach seaside attractions in Scarborough and Whitby for just £3 a trip, Coastliner is planning extra journeys on both its key routes to the coast.

The extra journeys will run during the school summer holidays from this Sunday (July 20) until Saturday August 30, providing hundreds of additional seats across Coastliner route 840 from Leeds, York and Malton to Whitby, and route 843 between Leeds, York, Malton and Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coastliner General Manager Adam Emmott said: “We want to help make sure our customers can reach the coast as easily as possible, and with the Government’s announcement that the £3 fare cap is to continue until March 2027, we’re looking forward to welcoming more customers onto our buses this summer.

The additional Coastliner journeys will run as follows:

Monday to Friday, route 843 Leeds-York-Scarborough:

 8.35am Leeds to York will be extended to Scarborough

 Additional service, 4.55pm Scarborough to York and Leeds

Saturday, Route 843 Leeds-York-Scarborough:

 8.40am Leeds to York will be extended to Scarborough

 Additional service, 4.55pm Scarborough to York and Leeds

Sunday, Route 840 Leeds-York-Whitby:

 9.23am York to Whitby will be extended to start from Leeds at 8.10am, offering summer Sunday day trips from Leeds to Whitby.

Leeds customers can return on the 5.36pm Coastliner 840 bus from Whitby to York Station and change to a connecting Coastliner 843 bus for Leeds.

The additional buses will serve all regular Coastliner bus stops on their way to and from the Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new ‘Scenic Explorer’ ticket deal is also now available from Coastliner bus drivers or on the Transdev Go mobile app, giving three consecutive days’ unlimited travel anywhere on Coastliner and on other bus routes along the coast from Bridlington and Filey to Saltburn, Redcar and on to Middlesbrough for just £19 for an adult, or £38 for up to five people travelling together.

Full details of all Coastliner’s bus routes, times and tickets are available online at transdevbus.co.uk/coastliner and on the free Transdev Go mobile app.