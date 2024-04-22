Comedian Jason Manford adds Bridlington Spa date to live tour
A Manford All Seasons is the funnyman’s latest comic offering that will feature his iconic “expert observational comedy” (The Guardian) and is sure to
be “comic gold” (Mail on Sunday).
You can see his live show when he comes to Bridlington on January 29 – tickets for the new dates go on sale on Wednesday April 24 at 10am from JasonManford.com.
Manford said: “I’m really chuffed to be adding more dates to my brand-new tour.
"I can’t wait to be back on-stage in a theatre near you having a right old laugh.
"There’s nothing quite like it and I can’t wait to see you all there!”
Salford-born Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers, with a career also spanning acting, presenting and singing on both stage and screen.
Away from comedy, he has hosted many shows for the BBC and ITV including Unbeatable, Sunday Night at The Palladium and The Royal Variety Performance.
He was a judge on ITV1’s Saturday night talent show Starstruck and has hosted BBC One’s primetime show Big Night of Musicals since 2022.
Later this year, he will be back on BBC One hosting a new teatime quiz show, The Answer Run.
He also presents his award-winning three-hour show every Sunday on Absolute Radio.
And he will join the cast of Waterloo Road (BBC One) when it returns for its next series later this year.