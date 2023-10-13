News you can trust since 1882
Comedy Store: Here's everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Spa show

The Comedy Store are bringing a group of hilarious comedians to Scarborough Spa Theatre this evening, Friday, October 13.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
With nearly 40 years’ experience in the business and as the premier name in comedy, The Comedy Store is renowned as a breeding ground for new comedy talent, and remains the place to see tomorrow’s stars today.

The likes of Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr, Rhod Gilbert and Sarah Millican, have all cut their comedy teeth with us.

The show is coming to Scarborough Spa Theatre this evening, Friday, October 14 and doors open at 7pm. The performance will begin at 7.30pm.

Tonight’s performers include Liam Farrelly, Nina Gilligan, Stephen Bailey, and Tom Wrigglesworth.

The show is for people aged 16 plus only.

Tickets are still on sale for tonight’s performance and can be purchased here.

