Comedy superstar John Bishop is bringing his new tour to Scarborough Spa

Comedy superstar John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best - with a new UK stand-up tour for 2024.

After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.

His huge tour kicks off in Bromley on 9 March and will play 57 dates at a host of venues throughout next year, including two nights at the iconic London Palladium.

John Bishop will be heading to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, November 2 2024.

Announcing the new tour, John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, ‘Back At It’.

"I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig in 2000, John was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1).

He also had a number of shows including: ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1), ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ (ITV1) and four series of the critically acclaimed ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ (W Channel) which saw him chatting one to one with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and sport.

Other TV credits include two series of ’The John Bishop Show’ (ITV1), ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC1) and the documentary John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf (ITV1).

Don’t hesitate, these tickets will go fast!

John will have performances at 4pm and 8pm.