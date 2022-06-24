Cllr Eric Broadbent, Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough (left) and John Senior MBE TD (right) with the commemorative coins

Scarborough Borough Council has joined forces with Heroes Welcome to produce a special limited edition coin to commemorate Scarborough hosting the Armed Forces Day national event on Saturday 25 June and to say thank you to those who serve.

Heroes Welcome is a national scheme, which was conceived in Scarborough by veteran John Senior MBE TD.

It encourages businesses and communities to give a warm welcome, service up grade, special acknowledgement or discount to armed forces personnel and their families.

The front and back of the commemorative coin

In an impressive reach, Heroes Welcome membership includes more than 120 parishes, towns, cities, counties and Crown territories, stretching from the Oykle Valley in the

northern Highlands of Scotland, through Middlesbrough to North Yorkshire, and on through Kirklees, Huntingdon, London, Guildford, Hampshire, Wales, Gibraltar and down to the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands.

The commemorative coin is engraved with the distinctive Heroes Welcome brand on the front and a message of thanks to the Armed Forces from the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough on the back.

The silver coloured coin comes in two sizes. 50 of the larger 7cm diameter coins have been produced and mounted in matching presentation boxes. These will be presented to

senior Armed Forces officials.

1900 coins measuring 4.4cm in diameter have also been produced and will be handed out to the many serving personnel marching in the event parade.

Councillor Eric Broadbent, Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, said: “Heroes Welcome has a special place in the hearts of the people of Scarborough.

“We are delighted to partner with them on the commissioning of this special coin to commemorate the Armed Forces Day national event in Scarborough and as a small token

of our appreciation for the dedicated service of all three Armed Forces.”

Military families visiting Scarborough for the event are welcome to visit the Heroes Welcome stall near the entrance to the Tri-Service Village to claim a resort hosting pack,

which will contain lots of freebies and special offers for refreshments and local attractions (Armed Forces identification required).