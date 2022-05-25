Commemorative plaque unveiled to commemorate Bridlington swimming pool campaigner Robert Ian Dismore

The event commemorated Councillor Robert Ian Dismore who led the campaign to build a swimming pool in Bridlington.
After volunteering for the Royal Navy in the Second World War, he settled in Bridlington and was elected by the Hilderthorpe Ward in 1961.
He became deputy mayor in 1965 and chairman of the Swimming Committee, passionately believing the town’s children should learn to swim before venturing into the sea.
While on council business researching a pool near Doncaster Ian suffered a fatal accident, leaving his widow Brenda and three young sons.
Brenda was in turn elected to the council and continued the swimming pool campaign.
The pool was finally built in 1973 – a lasting legacy to him.
Adam Mainprize, general manager, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to commemorate the services to the town of Councillor Dismore, and his contribution to establishing a swimming pool, sowing the seeds for what we have today.”