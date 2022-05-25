Commemorative plaque unveiled to commemorate Bridlington swimming pool campaigner Robert Ian Dismore

Adam Mainprize (leisure centre manager), Nigel Dismore, Julian Dismore, Andrew Dismore, and ERYC chairman John Whittle at the unveiling. Photo submitted

The event commemorated Councillor Robert Ian Dismore who led the campaign to build a swimming pool in Bridlington.

After volunteering for the Royal Navy in the Second World War, he settled in Bridlington and was elected by the Hilderthorpe Ward in 1961.

He became deputy mayor in 1965 and chairman of the Swimming Committee, passionately believing the town’s children should learn to swim before venturing into the sea.

While on council business researching a pool near Doncaster Ian suffered a fatal accident, leaving his widow Brenda and three young sons.

Brenda was in turn elected to the council and continued the swimming pool campaign.

The pool was finally built in 1973 – a lasting legacy to him.