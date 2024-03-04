The Commonwealth flag flying over Scarborough Town Hall

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

In Scarborough, Commonwealth Day will be marked with a short public ceremony in the Town Hall Gardens.

Prayers and Blessings will be led by the Rev Pam Jennings and The Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Venetia Wrigley DL will remind people of the rich tapestry of the 56 Commonwealth nations, 2.5 billion people bound together by shared values of democracy, diversity, and co-operation.

The gathering will also honour the unwavering spirit and sacrifices of the Commonwealth during the World Wars and other conflicts, and combined with these ‘Acts of Remembrance’, a wreath will be laid to the ‘Fallen of the Commonwealth’.

Scarborough Sea Cadet Charlie Winter will play the Last Post and Reveille.

Standards and Cadets will parade, and Gladstone Road School, who are guests of the event, will receive their own Commonwealth Flag from the Deputy Lord Lieutenant.

2024 marks the eleventh anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter, which was signed by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on March 11, 2013.

The Commonwealth Charter is a document of the values and aspirations which unite the Commonwealth.It expresses the commitment of member states to the development of free and democratic societies and the promotion of peace and prosperity to improve the lives of all the people of the Commonwealth.