Communities in Danby, Robin Hood's Bay and Fylingthorpe, near Whitby, to mark D-day celebrations

The Whitby area will come together on June 6 to remember the tens of thousands of allied forces who gave service on D-Day eighty years ago – and helped secure the peace we in the UK enjoy today.

Danby Beacon are holding the following event to remember those who gave service on D-Day 80 years ago.

From early morning when the sun rises to evening as night descends, church bells will ring out, special flags will be flown, schoolchildren will learn stories about their great grandparents, and, in a final gesture of homage, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit to signify the light that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

Youngsters from schools in Castleton, Danby, Lealholm, Glaisdale, Egton, Goathland and Esklets Pre-School will read a poem.

Danby Beacon.

The schools will have fish and chips for lunch while will turn their mud kitchen into a fish and chip shop.

At 6.30pm, church bells will ring out for peace at Christ Church in Westerdale, St Hilda’s at Danby and St Michael and St George, Castleton.

At 9.10pm, as night descends - and just before the beacons ignite - the resonant sound of bagpipes will be heard at Danby Beacon.

The light from the flames of Danby Beacon will represent the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war.

Danby Beacon will be lit at 9.15pm by Lady Downe and the tribute will be read by Wing Commander Thomas Colledge.

An event has also been organised in Robin Hood’s Bay to mark the extraordinary achievements of Company Sgt Major Stanley Hollis, who received the only Victoria Cross to be awarded on D-Day in 1944.

Stanley Hollis lived in Robin Hood’s Bay at that time; his first job was working in the family-owned fish and chip in the Bay and On D-day, he was commended for his outstanding bravery and heroism.

Fish and chips played important part in the war – Allies dropped behind enemy lines used the codeword “fish", expecting to hear the response “chips” to indicate that they were in safe hands.

This year, national fish and chip day has been moved to June 6 to coincide with the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Members of the Fylingdales community have worked together to organise a remarkable event, including folk artist Eliza Carthy, who will contribute to the music and dancing.

Younger members of the community will contribute their own music and drama.

The event will take place on Kingston Field in Fylingthorpe and will culminate in the lighting of a beacon, given by the Pageant Office, at 9.15pm, by Mandy Hart, Mr Hollis’ granddaughter.

Mandy will be introduced by Major Andy Burbidge, ex-Royal Artillery, who will also read the tribute.

The Last Post will be played by musician Alex Hall, who has played with the Esk Valley Concert Band and Brass Ensemble.

Fish and chips will be offered at nearly wartime prices (sponsored by Anglo American) provided by the Fish Box.

Scones and jam, tea, coffee and soft drinks will be provided by the WI, who will also create a display illustrating the contribution of the WI in wartime.

Other displays will include a table display by Robin Hood’s Bay Museum and games.