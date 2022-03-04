Community and heritage organisations along the East Coast are invited to apply for Historic England grants

The funding will focus on heritage that links people to overlooked historic places, with a particular interest in recognising and celebrating working class histories. Photo courtesy of Historic England

Applications for funding for smaller grass roots projects of less than £10,000 are also welcomed.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “The histories of castles and great houses and their inhabitants are well documented, but we know far less about our everyday heritage.

“From council estates, pubs and clubs, to farms, factories and shipyards, these are the places where most people have lived, worked and played for hundreds of years.

“We want to explore these untold stories and celebrate the people and places at the heart of our history.”

Organisations can apply for grants until Monday, May 23.