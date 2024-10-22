Community bus service appeals for more volunteer drivers in Bridlington

Holderness Area Rural Transport delivers services in Bridlington and surrounding area.

A community transport group which provides services in Bridlington and along the Yorkshire Coast into Holderness is appealing for volunteer drivers.

Holderness Area Rural Transport (H.A.R.T) is one of three groups, including Beverley Community Lift and Goole GoFar, that are hoping to attract more members.

They all run important services for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, including the medibus (the door to door transport to health care appointments for patients and hospital visitors), helping people to get to where they need to go.

People with some time to spare are needed to help older people, those with disabilities and residents living in rural, isolated areas travel to essential appointments, go shopping and go for days out.

Anyone interested in getting behind the wheel is invited to a taster session on Saturday, November 9 at Beverley Enterprise Centre, Beckview Road, Beverley, where they can find out more about becoming a volunteer and give minibus driving a go.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We are so lucky in the East Riding to have three community transport groups that help people in our communities get around.

“All of the groups rely on volunteers sparing a few hours of their time to make a big difference to the lives of local passengers.

“I’d encourage anyone interested to go along to the taster day, see what it’s about and give minibus driving a go.”

Fiona Wales, manager of Beverley Community Lift, said: “We can’t run our services without our wonderful volunteers, who give their time to help passengers access services they need.

“Whether that’s getting to a hospital appointment, out to do their supermarket shopping or a social day out.

“In return, our volunteers say that driving for us gives them a sense of satisfaction and pride, knowing that they are helping people retain their independence and friendships.”

Doreen Worsnop, a regular passenger on Beverley Community Lift, said: "Going out and about with BCL really lifts my spirits.

“Living on your own can be very lonely, so it’s comforting to know there are friendly people on the minibus just like me.

“The volunteers and drivers are charming and can be quite amusing!”

For more information about the taster session or to sign up, contact the Beverley Community Lift office on 01482 868082 Monday to Friday from 9am-noon or email Fiona Wales at [email protected].