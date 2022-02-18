Community groups can now apply for Lissett Wind Farm funding – find out how to get cash for your project here

Wind farm fund applications can be made by organisations such as community groups, parish councils, schools and faith-based groups for projects that are of public benefit including charitable, educational, environmental, and not-for-profit activities.

A spokesman for the scheme said: “Over the past two years, despite the pandemic, wind farm funds were able to support a fantastic range of projects and activities from local community buildings to sports clubs and youth groups.”

The fund is managed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s rural policy and partnership team – email [email protected] more more details.