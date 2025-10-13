Community groups for sight and hearing loss launch in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Pickering
The groups are open to anyone affected by sight or hearing loss, as well as family members, carers, and volunteers.
Participants can enjoy a welcoming, safe space to meet new people, share experiences, and take part in fun and creative activities such as coffee and cake, crafting, and occasional cooking.
The initiative is part of Coastline’s nationally funded “From Our Garden to Our Table” project, supported by The National Lottery Community Fund.
As winter approaches, the groups will focus on indoor activities, including coffee mornings, crafting sessions, and cooking workshops using produce grown on Coastline’s allotments.
These gatherings provide warmth, companionship, and creativity during the colder months, while laying the groundwork for next year’s outdoor allotment sessions, where participants can reconnect with nature, food, and each other.
“Sight and hearing loss can be isolating,” says Terri-Ann Prendergast, Project Coordinator at Coastline Sight & Hearing.
“We wanted to create spaces where people feel welcome, included, and supported.
“The groups are a first step — a chance to meet new faces, take part in activities, and build friendships.
“From there, we’ll move into growing, cooking, and enjoying our allotment together.”
Coastline has already seen the benefits of the allotment project at sites in Scalby and Pickering, where participants have been planting, cooking, crafting, and socialising outdoors.
Graham Varley, Trustee at Coastline, who lost his sight following a series of strokes, says: “I met this lot and my whole life just changed.”
Fellow trustee Dave Tayne adds: “It’s the people who make it. You can sit indoors and feel sorry for yourself — or you can come out, try something new, have a laugh, and feel part of something again.”
By launching these new town centre groups, Coastline hopes to reach even more people and lay strong foundations for next year’s gardening and cooking activities.
Upcoming Sessions:
• Pickering: The Hungate Centre, 10am–1pm Oct 17, Nov 21, Dec 5, Dec 19
• Whitby: Green Lane Centre, 11am–1pm Dec 8
• Filey: Filey Library, 1pm–3pm – Oct 16, Oct 30, Nov 13, Nov 27, Dec 11
• Scalby: The Church Rooms, St. Laurence’s Church - 10am–1pm – Oct 21, Nov 11, Nov 25, Dec 9, Dec 23
All sessions are free, friendly, and open to all — no booking required.
Contact: [email protected] | 07710 870711 / 07837 585344
Facebook: Coastline Sight & Hearing