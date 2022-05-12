Community heroes to be honoured in North Yorkshire garden party to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The garden party will be held in the garden of the Deanery in York

Across the region and beyond, said North Yorkshire’s Lord Lieutenant Johanna Ropner, the selfless acts of countless individuals has shone through against the challenges of the pandemic.

Now, to thank community members for their efforts in public service, a giant garden party is to be hosted by Mrs Ropner, as the Queen’s representative for the county, with the Archbishop of York.

Some 600 people across North Yorkshire are invited to attend, with the team now seeking further nominations from communities to give thanks to their humble heroes.

From members of charitable groups to emergency service workers and the neighbours who “stepped up” in the country’s time of need, there are many hundreds of everyday heroes who have gone out of their way over the past two years to make things better for others.

Mrs Ropner said: “There have been so many local heroes, and just normal people ‘doing good things’, really pulling together and going above and beyond in their communities.

“This is a way to really celebrate what everybody has been doing, with our own garden party. To recognise the ‘good things’ in life.

“It’s important that we don’t forget that there are many people who have been extraordinary in their selflessness.

“I’m sure this is exactly the kind of event the Queen would absolutely enjoy.”

The garden party, to be held June 4 in the grounds of The Deanery in York, will see performances from The Band of the Yorkshire Regiment and the Shepherd Group Youth Band, and with celebratory services afterwards which are open to the public to attend.

Nominations are now sought for a select number of invitations, with a few pairs of tickets set aside for recommendations from the public over which members of their communities have a difference, or went “above and beyond”, particularly over the course of the pandemic.

Mrs Ropner said: “We are reaching out to all faiths, and all areas. For as many people as we try and reach there will be always be a few who haven’t yet come to our notice but who so deserve recognition.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “As we mark the dedicated service of Her Majesty The Queen over the past 70 years, it’s fantastic to be able to gather together people who give freely of their time and talents to serve others, especially those who have done so much during the past two years.

“What they do week in, week out improves the lives of all our communities. Honouring their contribution feels like a good way of celebrating the service of HM the Queen to our nation.”