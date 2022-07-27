York Housing Association has officially opened a development of 12 new homes in Staithes, with a community celebration and a visit from the local MP.

Joined by Robert Goodwill MP, representatives from Karbon Homes, Scarborough Borough Council, Hinderwell Parish Council and the North York Moors National Park, the event celebrated the delivery of much-needed affordable housing to the area.

In his address at the event, Robert Goodwill MP highlighted the importance of building more affordable housing in the local area.

He said: "This is absolutely the sort of development we should be doing locally. We need to make sure local people have decent housing built to high environmental standards with a good social landlord who ensures the homes are kept in good condition. It’s about creating a community people want to live in.”

The new homes were officially opened by the Staithes Harbour Master, Norman Fowler, and guests were entertained with a performance from pupils at Seton Community Primary School.

Steve Secker, Chair of the board at York Housing Association: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed coming together with both our residents and members of the local community to celebrate the completion of these new homes.

We know the vital importance of building new affordable housing so villages like Staithes can be affordable for all sections of society. We want to ensure that local people don’t have to move away to find the homes they need and we hope these new homes will help tackle this problem.”

Resident on the development, Sheila Howell, shared her delight at moving into one of the new flats: “Getting this flat was like winning the lottery.

"I’m so thankful the homes were only available to local people.

"The house I was living in was being turned into a holiday home and I needed somewhere nearby that was suitable as I have mobility difficulties.

"I’ve lived all my life in the countryside and it’s wonderful having a garden with a lovely view.

To bring this development to fruition, York Housing Association (YHA) and parent company, northern housing association Karbon Homes, have worked with the North York Moors National Park Authority and the area’s Rural Housing Enabler (RHE), which aims to secure affordable housing for local people in rural communities.

The development was backed by a funding contribution of £70,000 from Scarborough Borough Council, to help address local housing need, as well as £400,000 funding from Homes England.

Councillor Carl Maw, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for Stronger Communities and Housing, said: “I am very pleased to see these properties completed and local people calling them home.

A high level of affordable housing need has been identified in many parts of our borough, including rural areas. That’s why new developments with affordability at the heart of them, such as this one at Staithes, are crucial if we are to help more people to remain living and working in their local area with a good quality of life.”

The 12 homes are a mixture of two and three-bed houses, two-bed bungalows and one-bed flats.