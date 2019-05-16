Community pulls together to help find missing man Peter Brown in Scarborough and Whitby

Since Peter Brown went missing from Scarborough over one week ago, there has a huge community response in the bid to find him and get him back to his family.

North Yorkshire Police are still appealing for the public's help to locate the 46-year-old who has been missing for eight days.

Groups of people are searching to find Peter

A Facebook group, 'Pete Brown Search & Updates', has been set up to share new information and search groups in the area.

Natalie Brown, Peter's wife, has thanked everyone for their support and is "absolutely overwhelmed by the support of this little community."

There has been many possible sightings of Peter in the eight days he has been missing.

Peter, from Whitby, is described as a white, about 6ft 1in tall, and of muscular/athletic build, unshaven and his hair is a greying/brown colour which is slightly thinning.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie underneath a blue waist length jacket, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers. It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap (as pictured in the above image).

On Monday, Natalie also issued a heart-felt appeal for information, to help find her husband.

Speaking directly to Peter, she said: “Pete, we miss and love you so much. We are heartbroken and desperate to have you back. Please get in touch and come home to us.”

She went on to appeal directly to the public of Scarborough and Whitby, asking them to stay vigilant for any sighting of her husband:

“To everyone who may be driving or walking in the areas where Pete was last seen, please be vigilant for any sign of my husband. If you see him or have any information which may help the police find him, please ring 101 and pass that information on. We just want to have him back with us. Thank you.”

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "We are asking for anyone in the area of Cloughton Bank to remain vigilant and report any potential sightings or information to 101 quoting 12190083137."