Community transport is vital for East Yorkshire residents - results of new survey finds

The H.A.R.T community bus service.

East Yorkshire Community Transport (EYCT) joined with East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) to launch the questionnaire, asking where people felt community transport could be of most help in reducing the risk of loneliness and isolation amongst communities.

The 424 people who took part in the survey said 59% use community transport for medical and shopping, that 47% feel they needed more information about the service and 56% of respondents had felt isolated at least occasionally in the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Evison, community development officer at EYCT, said: “I am very grateful to ERYC for its help in producing the survey.

"This has proved to be a useful exercise, confirming that our services can make a real difference to the quality of people’s lives, and we will be using the information we have to try and reach even more people. We are already working on using social media and the media to try and reach more people with information about our services.

"Since covid and the cost-of- living crisis all the community transport groups have seen an increase in requests for the service to provide more day trips, these are proving to be an excellent way of bringing people together and address issues of loneliness.

"To be able to reach more people and provide more services we need more vehicles and more volunteer drivers, using the information the transport survey has given us we are now starting work to look for the funding needed to help more lonely people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know our services can make a real difference to improve lives.”

Isolation and loneliness can be linked to severe physical and mental health conditions, including obesity, depression, anxiety and high blood pressure and the risk to health has been likened to the effects of smoking 15 cigarettes a day.