Community unites for £1400 “Lap the Lawn” charity fundraiser at Thornton le Dale care home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The North Yorkshire charity, which provides vital support for those living with dementia, has developed a strong relationship with the home and often holds events on behalf of the care home community in Yorkshire.
The annual “Lap the Lawn” event, which features a sponsored walk around the care home’s picturesque gardens, saw a remarkable turnout from the Thornton le Dale community, with residents, families, and friends coming together to support the cause, raising more than £1400 for the Yorkshire charity.
The day's highlights included a variety of games and activities including ring toss, tombola, and hook a duck, bringing joy to participants of all ages. In addition to the lively games, attendees enjoyed an array of refreshments including a cake stall, drinks, and a hog roast.
Diane Hagan, manager at The Hall care home said: “It was lovely to see our community rally together for such an amazing cause.
“Our residents, along with their families and friends, showed incredible enthusiasm and dedication. Events like these highlight the strong bonds within our community and our commitment to supporting organisations like Dementia Forward.”
Jill Quinn MBE, CEO of Dementia Forward, said: "We extend our thanks to The Hall Care Home in Thornton le Dale for organising the incredible fundraising 'Lap the Lawn' event.
“It's inspiring to see so many residents participating with enthusiasm, supported by their families and local community. The collective effort and kind support make each year better than the last. Thank you so much for the continued commitment and generosity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.