COMPETITION: Scarborough Spa to host dinosaur themed 'Jurassic Earth' show featuring the world’s largest walking T Rex

Jurassic Earth is coming toScarborough Spa on November 3, with a huge cast of the biggest dinosaurs that ever walked the earth in an extraordinarily realistic show.

The iconic film ‘Jurassic Park’ first came out in 1993 and this is the perfect opportunity for fans to interact with real life (or not so real life) dinosaurs in Scarborough.

Expect a fun-filled 75 minute family show suitable for all ages, featuring huge animatronics and realistic performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felicity Fossil, Head Ranger, said: “Jurassic Earth first hatched the idea for a theatre show during lockdown; we wanted to create a Covid-safe show that people could enjoy in a socially distanced environment.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were the first production company to bring dinosaurs to a theatre audience.”

“Also, this is not just a show – it’s an experience that starts as soon as you enter the theatre, with our cast roaming the foyer on arrival! We have animatronics, props and giant dinosaur eggs for photo opportunities.”

“Please do not feed your children to our dinosaurs. This is not a service we provide. Although we have been inundated with enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be guided on a journey through Jurassic Earth, introducing herds of the most iconic dinosaur species. The show will feature the world’s largest walking T Rex, hatching dinosaur eggs and more.

COMPETITION TIME:

Would you like to win four tickets to the Jurassic Earth show at Scarborough Spa?

Simply tell us what year the original Jurassic Park movie was released:

1993 1989 2001

To enter, send your name and address and answer to [email protected].

CLOSING DATE: Friday, October 20.