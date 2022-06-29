Competition: Win a celebrity tour with Coach Trip’s Brendan on the new Bridlington Explorer bus service – find out how to enter here

To celebrate the launch of the Explorer service, Brendan Sheerin will be taking a lucky few on a guided tour.

You’ll even be welcomed by a very special celebrity guest – all you have to do is answer one simple question!

The new open-top, hop-on, hop-off bus service, aptly named the Bridlington Explorer, will take visitors on a scenic route to see the sights and hidden gems in and around Bridlington. This is a great opportunity to see parts of undiscovered Bridlington on a route which includes the historic Old Town, full of quaint and unique properties and shops.

Funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID, the project aims to protect and promote the stunning Yorkshire coastline, whilst highlighting and connecting the town.

To celebrate the launch, the incredible Brendan Sheerin will be taking a lucky few on his own personal guided tour on Friday, July 22.

The Yorkshire Coast BID team is giving one reader the chance to win a family pass (four tickets) to join Brendan on the tour.

Following the launch, this seasonal service will run seven days a week through to Sunday September 11 – it is not one to miss!

Visitors will get the chance to learn all about the historic sights, developments and beautiful wildlife that Bridlington has to offer, with six, two to three-minute audio stories played whilst onboard.

Tickets will be priced at £5 for adults, with concessions just £2, and family tickets (of four) are available for just £12 – making it a perfect day our for all the family! To win a family pass answer this question:

Who is the host of Coach Trip?

1. Brendan Sheerin

2. Alan Carr

3. Alison Hammond

Email your answer along with your name, address and contact number to [email protected] by noon on Friday, June 14 to be in with a chance of winning.