'Congratulations’ to newly qualified rope rescue technicians from Whitby and Staithes Coastguard

Whitby Coastguard and Staithes Coastguard team members earn rope rescue technician qualifications after weekend of intense training.

Team members Kara from Whitby Coastguard and Shaun from Staithes Coastguard met at West Cliff in Whitby to take their Rope Rescue Technician Training qualifications. The two crew members worked alongside members of their respective teams over the weekend to ensure all training was complete.

The two newly qualified rope rescue technicians covered the following; descent, self-descent, immediate descent/rescue, lots of stretcher work, animal rescue bag, emergency rescue sling, body recovery, team rescue, casualty care, intermediate rope protection, vertical rescue and self ascent.

A Whitby Coastguard spokesperson said: “Congratulations to the two newly qualified rope rescue technicians!

"This type of rescue is used often around our cliff areas, as many of you will have seen the teams in action over the summer putting these skills to use.

“As always, every element of our jobs is a team effort, in rope, water or search, no one is left alone and we support each other through.

“A huge thanks to those who assisted with the weekend, it was a scorcher!”