A leading construction consultancy has added another”key component” in the development of the business by launching a crucial new division.

Zinc Consult has created an Estimating and Cost Planning Division after integrating family-run Infrastructure Estimating LTD into the business.

The new division will be headed up by estimating manager Andy Tucker, who has over 40 years of experience in mainstream construction and rail, having held several major positions with consultants and a senior role with Network Rail.

Mr Tucker, a fellow of the Association of Cost Engineers, said: “I am excited to be working with Zinc Consult. We share a passion for innovation, and I am impressed with Zincs commitment to in house training and development of new technologies.

“Zinc has a proven track record in delivering for clients across the rail and construction industry. I really believe we can help grow and strengthen the business."

Zinc’s Estimating and Cost Planning Division will be based in Filey where Infrastructure Estimating LTD has operated for the past decade out of the Evron Centre.

However, there are now plans to grow by moving into a bigger site – and to develop the next generation of estimators. Andy has recently trained his son Joe which he has found extremely rewarding, with Joe now being an experienced and productive estimator.

For Andy, his major concern is that estimating from first principles is becoming a “lost art” – and one he hopes to help maintain.

Mr Tucker continued: “There’s a real shortage of experienced first principles estimators these days, so this move really shows Zinc Consult’s commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions and helps set us apart from our competitors.”

The firm’s already receiving demand for this new division’s skills from contractors and other businesses.

Interest in utilising the new division isn’t just coming from the rail industry, with the firm also providing specialist knowledge in estimating for traditional construction, including restoration projects on classical building along with alterations and building repurposing projects.

Amid sweeping changes to the British high street, Andy foresees repurposing of buildings becoming more common given the environmental benefits it provides especially the reduced carbon footprint.

“Understanding a project’s carbon footprint is becoming increasingly important for projects to get the green light and the required financial support," Andy explains.

“We’re already working on the carbon impact for some big projects right from their initial cost estimates. It’s crucial to start evaluating a project’s environmental impact as early as possible.”

And with so much interest in the new division, Zinc’s co-founder, Jonathan Blenkey, said the division will play a big role in the firm’s planned growth.

“We’ve known and worked with Infrastructure Estimating for a long time and have always been impressed with the expertise and high level of service that they provide.

“We felt they were an ideal match for Zinc and share our core values of delivering a quality service on time and to budget.