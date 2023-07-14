Caddick Group has partnered with Candlelighters since 2018 and in that time has donated £107,323 to support families facing extraordinary circumstances in Yorkshire.

Candlelighters provides emotional, practical, and financial support to the families of children and young people with cancer from diagnosis and for as long as is needed, as well as funding life-changing research into children’s cancers.

In addition to fundraising, Caddick has been determined to use its resources to help families in other ways too.

Tiernan, Caelan and dad Nick at Headingley to watch a Leeds Rhinos match

Seventeen year-old rugby fan Tiernan, from Filey, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020.

Caddick gifted Leeds Rhinos tickets to Tiernan to attend a match in Headingley alongside his dad Nick and younger brother Caelan.

Nick said the family had an “amazing time”.

He said: “Trips such as this really do provide a massive psychological boost to Tiernan. It helps him talk about his cancer and treatment and he very much considers it part of the healing process.”

Tiernan and Caelan with Leeds Rhinos mascot Ronnie the Rhino

Emily Wragg, CEO of Candlelighters, said: “What the Caddick Group have achieved in their support for our families is truly amazing.

"Their passion and commitment to helping children and young people living with cancer is evident and without them and people like them, the support we provide simply would not be possible.

"Their fantastic total could be used to send over 100 families on a much-needed respite holiday or could fund six months of vital research to help reduce suffering and save lives.

"A huge thank you to Caddick Group for their continued support and for raising this incredible total in just five years.”

The Caddick team has also made a difference to families through volunteering, including donating its time to put together Christmas boxes for families in hospital over the festive period,

Kairen Brown, head of corporate social responsibility at Caddick Group, said: “It has been such a pleasure to foster our long-term partnership with Candlelighters over the last five years.

"The charity continues to inspire us in our support through raising vital funds – whether it be staff fundraising challenges or grants.