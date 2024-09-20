Careys staff at WHISH's St Hilda's Community Hub in Whitby - back row from left: Elliott Lynch, Andrea Hansell (WHISH) and Ioan Hasna; front: Shaun Hackett, Megan McNiven and Thomas King.

A construction business working on the Woodsmith Mine at Sneaton has stepped in to help a Whitby charity make vital improvements to its outdoor facilities at St Hilda’s Community Hub.

The Carey Group is a construction firm working on the mine project and through its volunteering scheme, every employee is entitled to one paid day of leave a year to volunteer and support a charity.

WHISH – Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help – was chosen as a charity to be supported as its local to site and had a range of projects that suited the employees’ skillset.

Established in 2008, WHISH provides a wide range of services tailored to support families whose children have conditions such as autism, and other hidden impairments.

These services include support groups, educational workshops, leisure and social activities, which help to promote understanding, acceptance, and inclusion within the community.

The work involved at the St Hilda’s Hub off Waterstead Lane included clearing ground, preparing a seating area, enhancing access to raised beds and developing a composting area, all of which makes the outdoor space better for the 200-plus children and families in the community that WHISH supports.

Tony Walker, Chairman of WHISH, shared his gratitude for the donation.

“We are deeply grateful to Careys and their staff for their time and help with our outdoor space,” he said.

“The work they have done on our sensory garden, fruit and veg, flower beds has been a super improvement and means that children and families will enjoy the area even more.”