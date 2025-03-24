Construction of multi-million pound Passivhaus hotel under way at Runswick Bay, near Whitby

CGI of how Cliffemount UK's first Passivhaus Hotel, at Runswick Bay, will look.

Construction has today (March 24) begun to bring a new luxury hotel, pub and restaurant to Runswick Bay.

The multi-million-pound development, named Cliffemount, will be situated on the cliff tops of the seaside village and include a hotel comprising 20 sea-view rooms, and a separate pub and restaurant.

It will replace the once popular Cliffemount Hotel which was demolished in October 2024 as part of the first phase of development.

The grand opening of Cliffemount is predicted for Summer 2027, with contractors expected to be on site for approximately two years.

From left: Karen Fojt, Director; Philip Bolson, Hospitality Consultant and Paul Thackray at Stainforth Construction.

Cliffemount aims to set a new standard in sustainable hospitality by becoming the UK's first hotel to receive Passivhaus accreditation.

For this to happen, strict building and design standards must be adhered to throughout.

If successful, Cliffemount will also be the only hotel to have individual accreditations for its pub and restaurant.

Melissa Tomlinson, managing director at Cliffemount, said: “In 2022, our family purchased the former Cliffemount Hotel with a very clear vision of building a sustainable hotel that would have a positive impact industry wide.

"A lot of work has gone into making it achievable, but with the building work now beginning, that vision is finally starting to become a reality.

“We are so grateful that we have had support from local residents.

"The positivity around the project is so refreshing and encouraging, and it reinforces that what we are doing is right for the community.”

The project is currently being managed by chartered building surveyors and project managers Silverstone Building Consultancy, with construction being led by Stainforth Construction.

The Cliffemount site at Runswick Bay after demolition.

In the coming months contractors will be focusing on groundwork in preparation for the next phase of the build.

Mark Turner, site manager at Stainforth Construction, said: “As with all construction projects of this scale, there is a significant amount of groundwork that needs to be done prior to any physical structures being put in place.

“In the first instance, we will be focusing on regrading, cutting and filling the ground to the required site levels.

"Piling preparations and works will then begin, followed by work on the substructures, foundations and below ground drainage.”

He apologised for the disruption to residents, particularly from a noise and traffic perspective.

A letter of intent was sent to residents earlier this month.