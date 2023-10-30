Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delivered by LNT Care Developments, the new 66-bed luxury care home has been facilitated by the acquisition of land from Lovell Later Living and will sit next to the specialist developer’s newly-opened Sandcastles development of Freehold homes for people over 55.

Lovell Later Living wanted to ensure that a new care home facility was created on the site between Eastfield and Osgodby to support the wider regeneration plans of South Scarborough and Middle Deepdale development.

With a completion date set for Autumn 2024, the energy efficient and sustainably designed care home will incorporate a range of luxury wellbeing facilities, including a garden room, sky bar, library, cinema room, café, sensory garden and health and beauty spa.

Computer image of how the care home at Scarborough's Middle Deepdale will look.

Paula Broadbent, Managing Director, Lovell Later Living, said: “Preparing for later life is always challenging, and our job is to make that transition as smooth as possible.

"Having a care home facility on this new development will ensure everyone in this area can access care in the community they have chosen to live in and we were proud to have facilitated this high-quality care home by selling the corner of our site to LNT Care Developments.

"The creation of the care home will provide a much-needed service for those more vulnerable members of the community, plus many jobs for people."

