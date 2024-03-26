Construction work at Whitby's Peregrine House will see care facility expand further
Brenda Asher, who has been living at Peregrine House for two years, has been watching the excavation work in the grounds unfold and was keen to get into the digger herself.
The home is enjoying a refresh under the inspirational eye of home-grown employee, Joe Bowman.
Appointed Home Manager last year, Joe said: “The ethos now is very much focussed on fun, and as Brenda wanted to have a go we were happy to ask the site foreman of Woodstone 1 building contractors to help us to facilitate that.”
The improvement work will create five more spacious luxury bedrooms, bringing the total at Peregrine House to 40.
The new bedrooms are scheduled to be completed in August.
The extension is the third phase of improvement investment since the Victorian home was bought in 1995 by owners Dr Kevin and Theresa O’Sullivan.