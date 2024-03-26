Construction work at Whitby's Peregrine House will see care facility expand further

A 90-year-old resident at Whitby’s Peregrine House clambered into the digger for a taste of the action while the care facility undergoes further expansion.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brenda Asher, who has been living at Peregrine House for two years, has been watching the excavation work in the grounds unfold and was keen to get into the digger herself.

The home is enjoying a refresh under the inspirational eye of home-grown employee, Joe Bowman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appointed Home Manager last year, Joe said: “The ethos now is very much focussed on fun, and as Brenda wanted to have a go we were happy to ask the site foreman of Woodstone 1 building contractors to help us to facilitate that.”

Most Popular
Brenda Asher, 90, a resident of Whitby's Peregrine House, clambers into the digger.Brenda Asher, 90, a resident of Whitby's Peregrine House, clambers into the digger.
Brenda Asher, 90, a resident of Whitby's Peregrine House, clambers into the digger.

The improvement work will create five more spacious luxury bedrooms, bringing the total at Peregrine House to 40.

The new bedrooms are scheduled to be completed in August.

The extension is the third phase of improvement investment since the Victorian home was bought in 1995 by owners Dr Kevin and Theresa O’Sullivan.

Related topics:WhitbyVictorian