Consultation to consider making Brompton Hall School a co-educational day school

Brompton Hall School

Brompton Hall School, near Scarborough, currently offers education and residential places four nights a week to boys aged eight to 16 with SEMH needs.

The school has experienced significant challenges and a steady decline in demand for residential placements, from 38 to 29 in the last three years, which is expected to continue over the coming years.

The County Council’s ambition for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in North Yorkshire is that they have the opportunity to attend a school or provision in their local community where they can make friends, put down roots and continue to live with their family wherever possible.

As a result, a review was carried out into the benefits and disadvantages of continuing offering residential places at Brompton Hall School and two proposals were drawn up for the future of the school.

The first option involves continuing to provide residential placements according to the current criteria.

The second, recommended, option is to phase out the current residential provision at the school and to stop offering places from September 2024.

Under option two, the school and council would work together to provide high quality, daytime education and increase the number of daytime places offered to children with SEMH needs by broadening the school’s intake to include girls and young people who identify as non-binary.

Despite the decline in demand for residential school places, there is still a strong demand for day, or extended day places for children with Social, Emotional and Mental Health Needs (SEMH.)

Assistant Director of Inclusion, Jane le Sage said: “We have looked at all the issues surrounding day and residential provision at Brompton Hall School.

“We have a strong vision for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, which includes giving young people the opportunity to be educated close to their communities and to live in a family environment wherever possible.

“Given this, and the decline in demand for residential places, we feel that having a school which can offer high quality education to more pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs in the Ryedale and Scarborough area as a great opportunity.

“Furthermore, we can make that education available to boys, girls and pupils who identify as non-binary.”

A report, which details the review into the provision at Brompton Hall School and the case for and against keeping the school as a single sex residential school, will go before executive members on January 25.