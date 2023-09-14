Consultation to improve privately rented homes standards in Scarborough

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals cover parts of the Castle, Northstead and the Falsgrave and Stepney divisions in the town and the consultation will last for 10 weeks.

Selective licensing allows councils to designate areas where there is a high concentration of private rented housing, and where there may be issues of poor property conditions and management within those properties, plus associated issues such as high levels of anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the proposed Scarborough scheme, which would come into effect on June 1, 2024, all privately rented properties within the designated area would have to be licensed by North Yorkshire Council.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A consultation is underway to improve privately rented homes standards in Scarborough

The period of designation would last for five years and include conditions aimed at ensuring licensed properties are safe, meet basic standards and are managed in a satisfactory way.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Selective licensing is one of the key tools available to us to tackle the problems of poor quality and poorly managed accommodation in the private rented sector and address anti-social behaviour in those communities.

“Through the consultation we are looking to obtain the views of all those who could be affected by the proposed scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If adopted, it will be important in helping to uplift and regenerate the inner urban area of Scarborough and stimulate future investment.”

A questionnaire and information about the scheme, including the proposed list of streets that would be included, will be sent to all residents and businesses within the area as well as landlords and managing agents of privately rented properties.

The documents are also available online at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/slrsurvey

Public information sessions will be held at Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG on:

• Thursday, September 21, 1.30pm to 5.30pm

• Monday, October 2, 1.30pm to 5.30pm

• Tuesday, October 24, 1.30pm to 5.30pm

The consultation will close on Friday, November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landlord licence fee being proposed is in the region of £700 per single-household property to cover the five-year period of the designation. This will be used for the running cost of the scheme. Extra charges will apply for multiple-household properties.

Discounts may be available for landlords applying early or if they are a member of a recognised landlord association.

Some parts of the proposed area are already subject to a selective licensing scheme under the previous Scarborough North and Scarborough Central designations.