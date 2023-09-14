Consultation to improve privately rented homes standards in Scarborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The proposals cover parts of the Castle, Northstead and the Falsgrave and Stepney divisions in the town and the consultation will last for 10 weeks.
Selective licensing allows councils to designate areas where there is a high concentration of private rented housing, and where there may be issues of poor property conditions and management within those properties, plus associated issues such as high levels of anti-social behaviour.
Under the proposed Scarborough scheme, which would come into effect on June 1, 2024, all privately rented properties within the designated area would have to be licensed by North Yorkshire Council.
The period of designation would last for five years and include conditions aimed at ensuring licensed properties are safe, meet basic standards and are managed in a satisfactory way.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Selective licensing is one of the key tools available to us to tackle the problems of poor quality and poorly managed accommodation in the private rented sector and address anti-social behaviour in those communities.
“Through the consultation we are looking to obtain the views of all those who could be affected by the proposed scheme.
“If adopted, it will be important in helping to uplift and regenerate the inner urban area of Scarborough and stimulate future investment.”
A questionnaire and information about the scheme, including the proposed list of streets that would be included, will be sent to all residents and businesses within the area as well as landlords and managing agents of privately rented properties.
The documents are also available online at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/slrsurvey
Public information sessions will be held at Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG on:
• Thursday, September 21, 1.30pm to 5.30pm
• Monday, October 2, 1.30pm to 5.30pm
• Tuesday, October 24, 1.30pm to 5.30pm
The consultation will close on Friday, November 10.
The landlord licence fee being proposed is in the region of £700 per single-household property to cover the five-year period of the designation. This will be used for the running cost of the scheme. Extra charges will apply for multiple-household properties.
Discounts may be available for landlords applying early or if they are a member of a recognised landlord association.
Some parts of the proposed area are already subject to a selective licensing scheme under the previous Scarborough North and Scarborough Central designations.
The council is therefore proposing a reduced fee for properties that were previously licensed under these schemes and were fully compliant with the licensing conditions.