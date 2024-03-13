Control and Power Systems, located in Burniston, celebrates 30 years of power generation solutions

Control and Power Systems (CPS), located in Burniston, Scarborough, is celebrating three decades of ‘unwavering dedication’ to excellence in power generation solutions.

CPS was founded on February 14, 1994, by Stuart Noble and Dave Darrell (now retired).

What began as a modest 2000sqft facility has flourished into an expansive 8000sqft establishment, equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing and office facilities in Burniston.

From its modest origins in generator control panels and ATS panels, CPS has continually evolved to meet the evolving needs of its clientele.

Today, the team takes pride in their ability to manufacture and supply not only generator control panels but Complex PLC systems and LV switchgear, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate generator controls into switchboards, thereby enhancing efficiency and reliability across diverse applications.

Managing Director, Stuart Noble, said: “Our footprint extends across continents, with our panels and switchboards being used in government, mining, telecommunications, and medical projects worldwide, including remote installations in Antarctica.”

“At the heart of CPS is a deep-rooted commitment to community and growth. Through apprenticeship schemes and a nurturing work environment, we foster talent and empower individuals to realise their potential.

“We’re extremely proud that more than half the staff have been here more than 20 years, which I think says a lot about the company and the way the staff are looked after.

"Paul I’Anson, one of our directors, exemplifies our core values. Paul’s remarkable journey from apprentice in 1995 to a pivotal leadership role underscores the opportunities for growth within CPS.

“Every member of the CPS family is valued, contributing to a cohesive environment that propels us toward our shared vision. Grounded in our principles of quality and service excellence, we remain committed to shaping the future of power generation, one exceptional project at a time.”