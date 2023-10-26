Cook who made school dinners for England footballer Beth Mead leaves school after 32 years
Susan Bell thought it was time for a change after moving to Guisborough and is now working at KTS Academy in Brotton.
But she said: “I’ve had a lovely time at Oakridge and loved every minute of it."
Among the hundreds of pupils she has fed in her time at the primary school is Hinderwell’s very own superstar Beth Mead, who plays football for Arsenal and England and was player of the tournament in the Euro 22 tournament.
"Beth’s gran Dot Shippey was cook and I took over from her and served Beth her school lunches.”
As well as feeding up to three generations of village youngsters, Mrs Bell has also been involved with trips to East Barnby’s outdoor centre during her time at the school.
On leaving, she was presented with flowers, a cake and a gift voucher for Pandora.