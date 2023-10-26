News you can trust since 1882
Cook who made school dinners for England footballer Beth Mead leaves school after 32 years

A cook who made school dinners for England footballer Beth Mead is leaving Hinderwell’s Oakridge School after working there for 32 years.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Susan Bell thought it was time for a change after moving to Guisborough and is now working at KTS Academy in Brotton.

But she said: “I’ve had a lovely time at Oakridge and loved every minute of it."

Among the hundreds of pupils she has fed in her time at the primary school is Hinderwell’s very own superstar Beth Mead, who plays football for Arsenal and England and was player of the tournament in the Euro 22 tournament.

Susan Bell with flowers to mark her 32 years at Oakridge School at Hinderwell.Susan Bell with flowers to mark her 32 years at Oakridge School at Hinderwell.
"Beth’s gran Dot Shippey was cook and I took over from her and served Beth her school lunches.”

As well as feeding up to three generations of village youngsters, Mrs Bell has also been involved with trips to East Barnby’s outdoor centre during her time at the school.

On leaving, she was presented with flowers, a cake and a gift voucher for Pandora.

