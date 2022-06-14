The flagship Westborough location in Scarborough town centre reopened today, Tuesday June 14, with a new look and feel for the brand, which has been based in Scarborough for 135 years.

As part of the changes, the Westborough shop now features a seating area, following successful trials of their new format shops with seating.

Caroline Jones, Marketing Director said “Our new look adapts our offer to the changing needs of customers, with seating inside the shop so customers can stay for lunch or pop in for a coffee.

Cooplandshas reopened it's flagship Westborough cafe as Eats & Seats shop.

“Our heritage in Scarborough is absolutely key to our brand, and the changes we have made to the design concept in Westborough is inspired by design that has played a part in our history but with a new modern twist.”

Customers will also be able to enjoy comfortable seating and an extended range of hot food, as well as their usual Cooplands favourites such as freshly made sandwiches, pastries, cream cakes as well as hot sandwiches, toasties and cooked breakfasts.

As part of the changes, Westborough has also upgraded their hot drinks with a new coffee offer featuring 100% fair trade arabica coffee beans.

The shop has also applied for a pavement licence.

As part of the application, the shop has applied for two outdoor tables with eight chairs between them.

The seating area will be at the front of the shop, and will be for serving of food and drink.

Employees at The Secret Garden Café have been retained within the business, and the former cafe space is now a staff area.