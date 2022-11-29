The van, adorned with giant mince pie and playing popular festive tunes, left Scarborough on Tuesday November 29 and will deliver random acts of Christmas magic to community groups, street parties, charities and Christmas markets across Yorkshire and the areas in which Cooplands stores are located.

The causes have been nominated by staff and members of local communities across the Cooplands heartland in a bid to share some festive joy in these difficult times.

John Castle, head of transport for the Cooplands commented: “We set off from our Scarborough head office just this morning and we’ve already had heads turning!

The launch of Cooplands Christmagic campaign, in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, which includes giving out mince pies. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

“I can’t wait to pull up at our first location, start handing out our delicious baked goodies and spreading some Christmas cheer. We’ve planned to hand out over thousands of mince pies, chocolate goodies and more, so watch out for us in your area, I’m sure you’ll hear us coming, with our festive jingles playing!’

Cooplands has a special range of Christmas food goodies in store this Christmas, from mince pies in crumbly, shortcrust pastry with a splash of brandy, to moist Christmas cakes, polar bear buns all the way from the North Pole and signature chocolate truffles with rum essence, there’s a Christmas treat for the whole family.