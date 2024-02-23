Cooplands to close Filey shop for a week as they invest in the refurbishment of the store.

The shop will close for the refurb at the end of the day on Saturday, February 24 and will re-open on Friday, March 1 with a new look shop, but the same taste of Cooplands.

Whilst the shop is undergoing a refurb, a Cooplands Food to Go Van will be visiting Filey Town Centre on Monday, February 26 until Thursday, February 29, between 12pm – 1pm, giving away free treats including the favourite Toffee Danishes, Cookie Monsters, Sausage Rolls, Cheese Straws and bags of Scotch Rolls.

Cooplands will also be handing out vouchers for when the shop reopens which includes three weeks of free treats for chocolate brownies, scotch rolls and yum yums.

The shop will reopen with a great new coffee offer, made from freshly ground, Fairtrade, 100% arabica bean and customers can try the new coffee offer for free every Friday, with their ‘Free Coffee Fridays’, offering customers a free coffee when they visit the shop in Filey, every Friday, with no gimmicks attached.

Andrew Hesketh, Head of Brand Development, commented “We are proud to have been part of the Filey community for over 30 years and we are excited to open our new look store. We will still be offering the same great value hand-crafted products.”