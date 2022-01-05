Coroner appeals for information to locate family of Ryedale woman
The Coroner’s Office are trying to locate the next of kin of 61-year-old Karen Anne Lewis.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 2:35 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 2:36 pm
She was found dead at her home in Sinnington, near Pickering, on December 31.
There are no suspicious circumstances around her death.
The Coroner is appealing for any information which would assist them in tracing her family.
If you have any information that would help the Coroner to locate any members of Karen’s family, email [email protected]