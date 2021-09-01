Coroner's appeal for family of Scarborough man who has died
North Yorkshire Police are trying to track down the family of a Scarborough man who has died.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 10:17 am
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 10:18 am
The coroner is trying to trace next of kin for Michael David Nathaniel Eccleston.
Officers have so far been unable to trace any relatives and are now appealing to anyone who can help find them.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Eccleston's death, who was born in Liverpool in January 1961 and lived in Scarborough.
Anyone who knows his next of kin or has information that could help is urged to email [email protected]