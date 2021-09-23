Coroners appeal to find family of Pickering man Arthur Richardson
North Yorkshire Police are appealing on behalf of the Coroner to find relatives of a man who died in Pickering.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:39 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:40 pm
Arthur Richardson, 69, died at his home address in Pickering, on September 16 2021.
There were no suspicious circumstances around his death.
At present, no next of kin have been identified.
Anyone who believes they are related to Arthur, or can offer any information, is asked to email [email protected]