Coroner's appeal to find family of Scarborough man Lloyd Findlayson who has died

North Yorkshire Police are appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to find the family of Lloyd Findlayson.

Lloyd Findlayson, 64, was found dead at his home in Queen Street, Scarborough on November 15.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Findlayson's death.

The 64-year-old was single and had no children, so the Coroner's Office is appealing for any sibling or other relatives of Mr Findlayson to come forward and get in touch.