Coroner's appeal to find family of Scarborough man Lloyd Findlayson who has died
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Scarborough man who was found dead earlier this week.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:34 am
Lloyd Findlayson, 64, was found dead at his home in Queen Street, Scarborough on November 15.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Findlayson's death.
The 64-year-old was single and had no children, so the Coroner's Office is appealing for any sibling or other relatives of Mr Findlayson to come forward and get in touch.
Anybody with information is asked to get in contact with the Coroner's Office on 01609 643 614.