Coroner's appeal to find next of kin following death of Pickering man
North Yorkshire Police has asked for the public’s help to locate family members of a Pickering man who has sadly died.
Colin Coulson, who was 80-years-old, died on Friday (February 16).
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Police are now looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Coulson.
Anyone with information that could help should contact Su Gregson at the Coroner’s Office on 01609 643167.