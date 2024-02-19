News you can trust since 1882
Coroner's appeal to find next of kin following death of Pickering man

North Yorkshire Police has asked for the public’s help to locate family members of a Pickering man who has sadly died.
By Louise French
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:25 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to find next of kin following the death of a Pickering man

Colin Coulson, who was 80-years-old, died on Friday (February 16).

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are now looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Coulson.

Anyone with information that could help should contact Su Gregson at the Coroner’s Office on 01609 643167.

