COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Citizens Advice Scarborough awarded £134,000 to help vulnerable people

Citizens Advice Scarborough was contacted by the British Gas Energy Trust following a nationwide mapping exercise that identified the parts of the country most in need of additional support.

The 18-month grant will specifically support the Scarborough Energy Advice project, which provides money and energy advice through a variety of routes including face to face and digital services.

It will extend the reach of the project, including extended evening opening hours.

Citizens Advice Scarborough awarded £134,000 to help with cost of living crisis - Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charitable trust that supports families and individuals facing financial hardship and energy debt across England, Wales and Scotland.

As well as supporting the services provided by money and energy advice services and charities, the British Gas Energy Trust provides direct grants to individuals and families that have an energy debt of between £250 and £750.

Carol Shreeve, CEO of Citizens Advice North Yorkshire, said: "We are delighted to have secured this support for our clients in the Scarborough District from the British Gas Energy Trust.

"These are very difficult times for our clients across the region with support with energy bills being one of the top issues our advisers and volunteers have been supporting people with, especially over the last 3 months.

“With this vital support from the British Gas Energy Trust, we can reach out to more people in the Scarborough district and support them to navigate the cost of living crisis, with crucial money advice and wellbeing support.”

Jessica Taplin, CEO of the British Gas Energy Trust, said: “The rising cost of living means more people are experiencing financial difficulty for the first time, and are struggling to pay their bills.

"Whether you’re with British Gas or another energy supplier, it’s important to know that there is help available to you.

"You can apply to us direct or access support via Citizens Advice Scarborough, which does a fantastic job supporting the local community.”

