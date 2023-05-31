Cost of living: Scarborough pub The Copper Horse closes down after 18 years due to difficulties faced post-covid

The news was announced last night on social media.

In a post on Facebook, the pub said they were announcing the news ‘after much consideration and evaluation’.

Ben Hogarth, Director of Five Star Collection, said: “Whilst The Copper Horse has retained some of its loyal clientele from times past, tastes have changed, and today’s customers are looking for a more casual dining experience.

The Copper Horse is to close down after 18 years due to difficulties faced post-covid.

“The post-covid recovery period has proved harder than anticipated for traditional restaurants, compounded by the cost-of-living crisis and inflationary pressures on food supply chains.

“We are therefore closing, to consider the future of The Copper Horse, with several options being explored”.

The pub was originally a farmhouse, and was converted into a public house in the 17th century when it was named The White Horse. The pub is located on White Horse Lane, Seamer.

It was then renamed The Copper Horse by Leonard Price Stephens after a famous race horse, and the Thomas family took over in 2005.

Nick and Sandra Thomas also own The Mayfield in Seamer and The Plough in Scalby, as well as several holiday cottages, all of which remain unaffected.

The pub said on their Facebook post that over the years, they have been “incredibly fortunate to have served a community that has embraced us wholeheartedly and are thankful for our customers support and loyalty.

“We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to our wonderful team.

“Their passion and enthusiasm has been the backbone of what we do and made our restaurant feel like a true family.

“Whilst this chapter may be coming to a close, we are proud to have served you for so many years and can now take time to plan the next evolution.

“We will miss you all, thank you.”

Nick Thomas MBE, Chairman of Qdos Entertainment, commented: “Closing The Copper Horse was a very difficult decision for us to take, but times change, and so the business needs to evolve.

“On behalf of the Thomas family and the wider Five Star team, Sandra and I would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers and everyone who has worked at The Copper Horse for the past eighteen years”.