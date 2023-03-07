The warm space means that anyone in need can visit Jazz Court’s Taste restaurant and receive a free bowl of soup, a sandwich and a hot cup of tea or coffee, all freshly prepared by the onsite catering team.

Visitors can also use the space to keep warm and safe, and enjoy a friendly conversation with the staff and residents.

Liz Jones, Registered Retirement Living Manager at Jazz Court, said: “We’re so pleased to support people in our local community with the launch of this new warm space initiative.

Liz Jones, Registered Retirement Living Manager, with Hannah Sykes, Chef.

“With the rising cost of living and increased energy bills, warm spaces like ours help to ease the pressure and offer valuable social opportunities for people who may feel isolated.

“Everyone deserves to have a hot meal and a cuppa, and be able to chat to friendly faces, and my team and I believe that Jazz Court is the perfect place for it.

“Our first event was a resounding success, and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots more people over the coming weeks.”

To ensure the new service can be accessed by vulnerable people, the team at Jazz Court have joined forces with community group Westway Open Arms .

Westway Open Arms will be providing vouchers which can be collected by anyone in need and then redeemed at Jazz Court on their warm space days.

Jazz Court is able to offer a warm space with free hot food and drink thanks to fundraising efforts by the staff and residents at the retirement service.

The warm space is available between 12.30pm and 1.30pm every Friday.