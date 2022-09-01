Cost of Living: Solicitor commits to help fight financial crisis for Bridlington residents

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hinge, whose mission is to ‘Open Doors of Opportunity’ for people in Bridlington who experience hardship, poverty and exclusion, has been embedded in the Havenfield estate since 2008.

Jo Sanders, Chief Executive at The Hinge said: “Residents of Bridlington have been disproportionately affected over recent years, first by the Covid pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis, which is hitting our residents hardest.

"We have seen another huge increase this year in demand for our emergency food support and for our one-to-one support with benefits and welfare and housing issues.

The Hinge Centre in Bridlington.

"We’ve recently opened a second site in the old Crown Buildings in the centre of the town to allow us to help more people and having trustees who can support us to grow and develop our support is vital for the people of Bridlington who rely on us to help them survive and thrive.”

Hayley was thrilled to be appointed as a Trustee in April.

Having come from a single parent background, Hayley feels she has insight into the challenges people can face and has a passion to ensure access to justice as far as is possible.

Hayley said: “I’d heard great things from clients, colleagues and friends about The Hinge and as a firm we had chosen the Hinge previously to be one of our sponsored charities, so I was aware of the brilliant work they undertake.

"I hope to be able to add value to the team who already do such fantastic work in the local area.

"Over the next year I want to focus on raising the profile of the charity to ensure that we can fund raise and obtain donations and support from those who are lucky enough to be in a position to do so, which will then help us to assist more people in Bridlington to deal with the cost-of-living crisis facing all of us.

"In my firm lots of people are very generous in their Wills and give to charities but lots of them are national charities.