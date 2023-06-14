The talk will take place on Thursday June 22 at 6pm, at Scarborough Library (situated on Vernon Road).

June is National Crime Reading Month and Scarborough Library is working in partnership with the Crime Writers Association to host this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Crime Reading Month is an initiative developed and run by the Crime Writers’ Association, this year in collaboration with The Reading Agency, which aims to bring new books to existing readers and new readers to the world’s most popular and best-selling genre.

Cosy crime author Glenda Young to give talk at Scarborough Library to celebrate National Crime Reading Month - where here crime novels are set.

The Crime Writers’ Association was founded in 1953 by John Creasey, a world-renowned English crime writer who wrote more than six hundred novels using twenty-eight different pseudonyms in his lifetime, many of which reached the screen.

The CWA’s aim is to support, promote and celebrate this most adaptable and successful of genres, and is home to the prestigious Daggers, the premier awards in British crime writing.

The CWA has a passionate membership of authors of all ages and at all stages of their careers, from high profile and bestselling writers to young debuts and established veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Crime’ isn’t just the police procedural or traditional mystery many people think of. It covers everything from psychological suspense to spy thrillers, historical to sci-fi,

cosy to noir, encompassing some of the world’s best-known characters and authors – from Jack Reacher to Vera Stanhope, from Ian Rankin to Robin Stevens. Crime writing and true crime spawns TV, game and film adaptations across the globe with a huge following.

National Crime Reading Month aims to bring these stories and more to readers nationwide.

Tickets for the Glenda Young talk are just £5, which includes a glass of wine or juice and are available at Scarborough Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets should be bought in advance to avoid disappointment.