Council approves development of ‘axe-throwing experience facility’ in Scarborough town centre.

Conundra Ltd’s application for an “axe-throwing experience facility” at 2 Vernon Road, Scarborough, has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The three-storey Grade II-Lsted building is currently home to Mr E Rooms Escape Rooms and is located within the town’s conservation area.

There are several commercial and retail outlets near the site, as well as services and facilities including the nearby Scarborough Library and the Brunswick Shopping Centre.

The site has a long garden to the rear which is divided into two areas by a 2m high timber fence

A council report states that the area to the rear of the site is “reasonable but is not particularly large in terms of size”.

As a significant amount of the garden area is set to be utilised by the apparatus for the axe-throwing, the council said it did not expect the site to accommodate “a significant number of patrons which would harm the amenities of the adjoining pub or surrounding area”.

The Highway Authority had no objections to the scheme and no representations were received from members of the public.

The proposal would not seek to materially alter the building or its external surfaces, and therefore would not adversely impact the character of the area, according to the council.

Planning officers also said that “its use would not fundamentally alter the character of the dwelling or area, given that the site currently operates a leisure experience in the form of escape rooms”.

Whilst the plan is likely to result in increased outdoor activity and noise within the site, officers stated that “it can be expected that a reasonable amount of noise can be generated as a result of commercial and non-residential activity within a town centre”.

However, the council said that in order to protect amenity a condition would be put in place to ensure the site will not be in operation during unsociable hours.

The council said that the axe-throwing is not allowed to take place between the hours of 9pm and 9:30am, from Monday to Sunday.