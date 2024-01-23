Council approves Filey Golf Club’s plan for 15m wind turbine to cut energy costs

An application to build a 15m wind turbine at a golf club in Filey to help cut bills has been approved.

Filey Golf Club’s plan to cut energy costs with a 15m high wind turbine has been approved by North Yorkshire Council despite noise concerns.

The 11kw turbine was proposed after solar panels were ruled by the golf club which said that they would take up more space and were considered less visually appealing.

The height of 15m was said to be “the smallest available” and “any lesser height” would result in a significant reduction in the turbine’s power output, according to the application by David Perkins.

More than 20 members of the public wrote to the council in support of the proposal.

Residents who supported the plan said they hoped it would “contribute towards providing renewable energy” and “reduce [the club’s] membership costs”.

Filey Town Council said it wanted to back the proposal but also shared its concerns about the position of the turbine.

Town councillors requested that the wind turbine be located a “minimum of 25 metres away from both the railway line and the bridal path”.

They added: “Concerns are also raised about the impact of noise created by the turbine on residents of the caravan park and new housing development which is planned for a neighbouring site.”

The golf club agreed to change its location and to erect it in the vegetation on the western side of the site, rather than on an open area of land on the “actual golf course”, as originally planned.

The council report noted that the RSPB supports wind power and that the “two blades are slower in speed and have less potential danger for birds”.

Planning officers said: “The development is considered necessary for operational reasons to provide renewable energy for the existing Filey Golf Club which is a well-established recreational business within the open countryside.”

However, the council also said that if the wind turbine “ceases to be used for electricity generation” for more than six months it has to be removed in its entirety and the site has to be restored to its original state within three months.

The planning authority concluded the change of location and the turbine’s “less intrusive lattice style” meant that it would “not appear stark within the landscape” and would not have an unacceptable impact on residential amenity.