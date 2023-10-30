Council approves plan for new lights and signs at Grade-II Listed pub in Scarborough’s harbour

The installation of new floodlights and hanging signs at The Newcastle Packet pub has been approved by the council.

North Yorkshire Council has approved the installation of a range of lights, signs, amenity boards, and floodlights at The Newcastle Packet at 13 Sandside in Scarborough.

The Grade-II Listed pub building, which dates back to c. 1898, is located opposite Scarborough Harbour in an area of the foreshore largely consisting of tourist-orientated businesses.

According to a council report, the mock Tudor design of the building incorporates mediaeval timber framing fragments dating to c.1500, including carved timbers which are “nationally rare surviving features”.

The approved plan includes five 30-watt LED floodlights at the first-floor level, a 3D carved pictorial hanging sign, two proposed aluminium amenity boards, and several other fascia signs.

No objections to the scheme were raised by the highway authority and no public representations were received.

Planning officers stated that the existing signage “shows signs of wear and is considered to negatively impact the appearance” of the pub.

The report states: “The fascia sign reading ‘The Newcastle Packet’ is missing three letters, and the pictorial first-floor level fascia and hanging sign have significantly faded.

“Therefore, it is felt that the existing signage detracts from the appearance of the Listed building.”

As such, they said that the plan was considered acceptable in planning terms.

With regard to a possible impact on amenity, officers branded the plan a “modest, small-scale intervention” that would “only provide lighting to the signage and immediate premises”.

They added that considering the nature of the surrounding area, which features many restaurants and bars that possess external illuminations, the proposed signage and lighting “is considered to be appropriate and acceptable in the local context”.