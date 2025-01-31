Council bosses ‘disappointed’ by deferral of Scarborough West Pier redevelopment as campaigners vow to ‘keep fighting’

Scarborough West Pier. NYC

Council bosses said they were ‘disappointed’ by the deferral of Scarborough’s West Pier redevelopment as campaigners have vowed to ‘keep fighting’ against the plans.

Senior leaders at North Yorkshire Council have expressed their disappointment at a decision by councillors to defer the multi-million pound redevelopment of the West Pier in Scarborough.

The major scheme was postponed at a meeting on Thursday, January 30, after members of the strategic planning committee said they wanted more details about economic impacts and drawbacks.

It comes as residents and local activists have campaigned against the proposal – which would be funded through a £20.2m grant from the Towns Fund scheme – over concerns that working fishermen and other maritime industries are being overlooked in favour of tourism.

NYC’s executive member for open to business, Coun Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include economic development and harbours, said: “We are disappointed that the committee has decided to defer a decision on the planning application for the redevelopment of Scarborough’s West Pier.

“We will continue to work closely with the strategic planning committee and officers to provide the relevant information that is required to ensure that a decision can hopefully be made in the near future.”

At the meeting, much of the discussion focussed on the potential future installation of a boat lift on the pier, and some councillors said they were unsatisfied with the planning report and answers given by officers about whether the project would “slam the door on future uses” of the pier.

Prominent local businessman James Corrigan spoke against the proposals at the council meeting, stating: “There are world-leading [wind farm] operators who are facing Scarborough currently, who wish to pursue opportunities, but will have to take their business to other ports if you approve this application.”

Commenting to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the meeting, he said it was “very unfair” that councillors had been provided with a “flawed report”, adding: “There’s only one [committee member] from here.”

Speaking on behalf of the Scarborough Town Board, its deputy chair, Richard Boyes, who is also the chair of the Scarborough Business Partnership, said: “The proposed regeneration of the West Pier would represent a major investment and significant boost for Scarborough.

“We believe the planned scheme would be of huge benefit, redeveloping one of Scarborough’s landmarks to support the local fishing industry with improved offices, sheds and warehousing for the sector and in addition greatly improving the appeal of the area to visitors.

“It would also deliver a major facelift for a sorry-looking set of buildings which desperately need investment to be able to play their full part in the local economy.”

“It was pleasing to hear that listed building consent was granted unanimously for the conversion of building one as part of the plans.”

Michelle Richardson, of the United Scarborough Residents’ Action Group told the LDRS: “We will keep fighting every project that they put forward that we think is an incorrect plan for Scarborough.

“We are the residents, it’s our views that count, and that’s what they are elected for, to put our views forward, but unfortunately successive councils are doing the same thing and ignoring us.”