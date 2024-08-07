Council cheers for Scarborough's East Coast Tigers at special reception
The achievements of the East Coast Tigers, based in the town’s Eastfield area, were celebrated at a special lunch hosted by North Yorkshire Council’s chair, Cllr Roberta Swiers.
Cllr Eric Broadbent and Cllr Tony Randerson, who have supported the Tigers with funding from their locality budgets, also attended.
The cheerleaders have earned numerous medals and awards including national and international titles.
In April, the Tigers senior team triumphed in the Senior Level 1 category at the All Star World Championships in Florida.
Adding to their accolades, the team were presented with an award from the council, acknowledging their achievements.
Cllr Swiers said: “I am delighted to recognise such outstanding talent in the county. The dedication and hard work of the East Coast Tigers is truly commendable, and it is an honour to celebrate their success.”
The Tigers team includes 174 athletes ranging from four to 25 years, all bar one of whom are girls. Some train recreationally, while others compete at various levels.
Cllr Randerson, who contributed £3,000 towards their gym hire and equipment, said: “The team is a shining example of community spirit and excellence. What they have achieved up to now has been remarkable and I am sure there will be much more to celebrate in the future.”
Cllr Broadbent, who allocated £4,950 from his fund for coaching qualifications and uniforms, said he was “honoured” to be able to help the team.
He added: “It is a privilege to have been part of their journey and to see how far they have come. They bring pride to Eastfield and are an inspiration to other young aspiring athletes in the area.”
Each North Yorkshire Council member has a locality budget of £10,000 per year, allowing them to fund activities in their areas.
