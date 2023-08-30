Council hoping to decide ‘next steps’ on Scarborough affordable homes project later this year

Town councillors have proposed a motion seeking to put a stop to “major private housing developments” in Whitby in order to end the local housing crisis.

The future of a 30-year affordable homes project that was started in 2021 has been unresolved since April’s local government reorganisation saw North Yorkshire Council replace borough and district authorities and take over many of their responsibilities.

The Better Homes Joint Venture, a 50:50 partnership between the now-defunct Scarborough Council and Lovell Partnerships Ltd, planned to address the lack of affordable housing in the borough by creating “more than 700 new homes over an initial 10-year period”.

Following a lengthy bidding process, Scarborough councillors decided to partner with the developer on the scheme which was estimated to cost the authority “£100,000 a year” whilst Lovell had “committed to the repayment of the council’s £848,000 set up costs in full”.

North Yorkshire Council has said that it has to complete its “own due diligence” before deciding on next steps “toward the end of this year”.

Eight sites across the borough had been ring-fenced for the project which was set to provide “the whole spectrum of affordable housing” and develop “difficult” as well as “easy” sites, according to council officers.

However, before the local government shake-up, senior Scarborough Council cabinet members expressed concerns about whether the plan would be approved by the successor authority, North Yorkshire Council.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said: “Development of affordable homes is an ongoing priority for North Yorkshire Council.

“Regarding the joint venture proposal, we are working closely with Lovell and council members to understand fully the proposals, including all benefits and risks associated with the model.”

Mr Harne told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We hope to make a decision on next steps toward the end of this year.